Rosemary Gaudry, nee Wixted, formerly of Cicero and Broadview, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert F.; loving mother of Robert (Rebecca) and Denise (Jeff) Koutnik; devoted daughter of the late William, Jr. and Lillian Wixted; proud grandmother of Jeffrey, Jr., Ryan and Kelly Koutnik and Nicholas Gaudry; dear sister of the late William Wixted. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Eulalia Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family - Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 8, 2019