(nee Velcich) born into life on July 7, 1929 and born into eternal life on May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Robert Strasser II, the love of her life and childhood sweetheart. Loving and devoted mother to Robert Strasser III, Michael (Virginia) Strasser, Mariann (Leo) Kammer, Nancy (Wayne) Griffin and Lynmarie (James) Malevitis. Amazing and inspirational grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Fond sister of the late Samuel (the late Betty) Velcich. Survived by her loving sisters-in-law, Geri (the late Vincent) Page and Mary (the late Richard) Strasser. Cherished by all who met her.
Rosie was a devout Catholic and very active in her church where she met Paul, her companion of many years. Paul and Rosie developed a deep fondness for each other and Paul remained by Rosie's side as she courageously fought her battle with Dementia.
Those who knew Rosie, knew how much she loved nature's beauty. It is hard to imagine a world where we aren't blessed with the natural beauty on display in Rosemary's Rose Garden, her absolute pride and joy. She was most content when she was working in her garden or walking the paths near her home. She saw the ultimate beauty in nature at a level that most of us couldn't even imagine and she brought that love of nature down to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, services will be limited and private. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date, when we can all get together and let Rosie know we "Love You More".
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations towards a Nature Beautification Effort held in Rosemary's name. Donations can be made by visiting https://RosemaryStarsser.com.
Rosie was a devout Catholic and very active in her church where she met Paul, her companion of many years. Paul and Rosie developed a deep fondness for each other and Paul remained by Rosie's side as she courageously fought her battle with Dementia.
Those who knew Rosie, knew how much she loved nature's beauty. It is hard to imagine a world where we aren't blessed with the natural beauty on display in Rosemary's Rose Garden, her absolute pride and joy. She was most content when she was working in her garden or walking the paths near her home. She saw the ultimate beauty in nature at a level that most of us couldn't even imagine and she brought that love of nature down to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, services will be limited and private. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date, when we can all get together and let Rosie know we "Love You More".
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations towards a Nature Beautification Effort held in Rosemary's name. Donations can be made by visiting https://RosemaryStarsser.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.