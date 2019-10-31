Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Gerhard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Gerhard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Gerhard Obituary
nee Horist, Cherished daughter of the late John and Mary Horist; Devoted wife of the late Dr. Rinert Gerhard; Loving mother of the late Dr. Glenn, Dr. James (Shelley), and Marianne (Terry) McKeown; Dear sister of the late John (Margie) Horist, late Hilda Radeck, Joseph (Barb) Horist, and the late Daniel Zwissig; Proud grandmother of Kevin, Brian, and Katie McKeown; and Angela (Dan) Ward; Great-grandmother of Brayden and Olivia Ward; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Friday, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -