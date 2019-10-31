|
nee Horist, Cherished daughter of the late John and Mary Horist; Devoted wife of the late Dr. Rinert Gerhard; Loving mother of the late Dr. Glenn, Dr. James (Shelley), and Marianne (Terry) McKeown; Dear sister of the late John (Margie) Horist, late Hilda Radeck, Joseph (Barb) Horist, and the late Daniel Zwissig; Proud grandmother of Kevin, Brian, and Katie McKeown; and Angela (Dan) Ward; Great-grandmother of Brayden and Olivia Ward; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Friday, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019