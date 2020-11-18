Rosemary McCarron Griffin of Winnetka, IL entered eternal life November 14, 2020. Loving wife of the late William J. Griffin, Jr. Loving mother of William Joseph Griffin III, Shannon Mary Griffin Spencer (Patrick), John Thaddeus Griffin (Mary). Loving Nonie of Madeline, Margaret and William Griffin, Catherine, Genevieve, Nicholas and Charlotte Spencer, Duncan, Simon, Alessandra and Emily Griffin. Loving daughter of the late Charles Aloysius McCarron and the late Rosemary Kerwin McCarron. Loving sister of Charles McCarron (Anita), Margaret (the late James) Buckman, the late Aimee (John) Morrissey, the late John McCarron, and the late Mary Margaret McCarron. Dear sister-in-law of Hollis (Ginger) Griffin and Roger (Sherryl) Griffin. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, and a true friend to countless people. She loved to share her memories of her childhood in River Forest, IL and her years at Trinity High School and Barat College. We are grateful to Ewa, Jadwiga, Margaret and Jennifer who are like family to her and to us. In lieu of ?owers, Masses for the repose of her soul would be appreciated. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:30AM at Saints Faith, Hope and Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, Il 60093. Our family encourages those who are more comfortable attending only outdoor gatherings to meet us at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL at 12:00pm for a graveside service.
