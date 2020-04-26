|
Rosemary H. Murgas, age 88, long time resident of Berwyn, cherished daughter of the late Paul and Julia, nee Zabka; dear sister of the late Anna (Edward) Nemec and Andrew (Eleanor Robson); loving friend of the late Milton Trcka; fond aunt of Andrew (Kristin) Murgas and the late Douglas (Brenda) Nemec; loving niece of Margaret Valuch; and many dear cousins and friends. Long time employee at Commonweath Edison. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations to St. Thomas Hospice, P.O. Box 130, Hinsdale, IL 60522-0130 preferred. For further information please contact Linhart Funeral Home at (708) 749-2255 or www.linhartfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020