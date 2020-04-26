Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linhart Funeral Home
6820 West Cermak Road
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-749-2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Murgas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary H. Murgas


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary H. Murgas Obituary
Rosemary H. Murgas, age 88, long time resident of Berwyn, cherished daughter of the late Paul and Julia, nee Zabka; dear sister of the late Anna (Edward) Nemec and Andrew (Eleanor Robson); loving friend of the late Milton Trcka; fond aunt of Andrew (Kristin) Murgas and the late Douglas (Brenda) Nemec; loving niece of Margaret Valuch; and many dear cousins and friends. Long time employee at Commonweath Edison. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations to St. Thomas Hospice, P.O. Box 130, Hinsdale, IL 60522-0130 preferred. For further information please contact Linhart Funeral Home at (708) 749-2255 or www.linhartfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -