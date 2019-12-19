|
Rosemary Hrabe (Kropke), age 89 of Vernon Hills, former longtime resident of Highland Park. Beloved wife of the late Milton J. Hrabe; loving mother of Richard M. (Anne) Hrabe, Lisa (Carmen) Geraci and Curtis B. (Diane) Hrabe; dear grandmother of Christopher, Carolyn, Brian, William and Andrew Hrabe.
Rosemary was born in 1930 in Highland Park. She had fond memories of ice skating at recess while attending Elm Place School in the 1940s, summers in Door County and taking the North Shore train to Chicago as a child. Rosemary and Milt raised their children in Highland Park where Rosemary enjoyed being a Girl Scout leader, attending memorable Highland Park Women's Club dances, spending summers in her garden, singing and picnicking at concerts at Ravinia. She was a devoted Chicago Bears fan and cheered them on at countless home games at both Wrigley Field and Soldier Field. Always proud of her children, Rosemary treasured their accomplishments and took delight in their pursuit of their individual interests.
As Nana to her grandchildren, Rosemary faithfully attended countless sporting events, musical performances, science fair projects and school events. In retirement, she joined a bowling league and volunteered for "Meals on Wheels" –and made many new friends in the process.
Rosemary was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. She always had time to lend a hand, visit over a cup of coffee and celebrate life's joys.
Funeral Service Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 am , visitation to precede the service at 10:00 am at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.
Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, call a friend and enjoy a long chat.
