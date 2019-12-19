Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Hrabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary (Kropke) Hrabe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary (Kropke) Hrabe Obituary
Rosemary Hrabe (Kropke), age 89 of Vernon Hills, former longtime resident of Highland Park. Beloved wife of the late Milton J. Hrabe; loving mother of Richard M. (Anne) Hrabe, Lisa (Carmen) Geraci and Curtis B. (Diane) Hrabe; dear grandmother of Christopher, Carolyn, Brian, William and Andrew Hrabe.

Rosemary was born in 1930 in Highland Park. She had fond memories of ice skating at recess while attending Elm Place School in the 1940s, summers in Door County and taking the North Shore train to Chicago as a child. Rosemary and Milt raised their children in Highland Park where Rosemary enjoyed being a Girl Scout leader, attending memorable Highland Park Women's Club dances, spending summers in her garden, singing and picnicking at concerts at Ravinia. She was a devoted Chicago Bears fan and cheered them on at countless home games at both Wrigley Field and Soldier Field. Always proud of her children, Rosemary treasured their accomplishments and took delight in their pursuit of their individual interests.

As Nana to her grandchildren, Rosemary faithfully attended countless sporting events, musical performances, science fair projects and school events. In retirement, she joined a bowling league and volunteered for "Meals on Wheels" –and made many new friends in the process.

Rosemary was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. She always had time to lend a hand, visit over a cup of coffee and celebrate life's joys.

Funeral Service Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 am , visitation to precede the service at 10:00 am at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.

Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, call a friend and enjoy a long chat.

Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now