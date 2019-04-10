|
Rosemary Hulina nee DeMonte, 64 of Lombard, formerly of Addison. Beloved wife of Lawrence R. Loving mother of Maribeth (Chris) Foley, Annette (Anthony) Waznonis, Robert Hulina (Charles Dangelo) and Jacqueline (John) Bero. Cherished grandmother of Annalise, Averilyn and August. Dearest sister of Frank (Patricia) Demonte, Joseph (Diane) DeMonte, Rita (John) Olsen and Rosetta (Paul) Wiltgen. Fond sister-in-law of Marlene (Alan) Janetka and Sharon (Joseph) Abel. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Friday 9:45 AM from Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53) to Christ the King Catholic Church, Lombard for Mass at 10:30 AM. Visitation Thursday, 3-9 PM. If desired, memorials to JourneyCare, 405 Lake Zurich, Barrington, IL 60010 greatly appreciated. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019