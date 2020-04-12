|
9/27/1927- 4/9/2020
loving wife of the late Gerald, mother of Ellen Pettengell (Mark Stanley), the late David Pettengell (Barb), Marilyn Bowker (Steve), proud grandmother of Ryan (Meagan), Kyle (Brittany), Jennifer (Matt), and Christie (Brad), as well as, many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Joy, as she was known to her family, and many friends, was actively involved in sports as both a fan and a participant throughout her life. She loved bowling and golf and was a devoted fan of the Chicago Bears and White Sox. Joy and her husband Jerry were inducted into the Illinois State High School Basketball Association Hall of Fame as a Fan of the Game. She was an active parishioner of St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church. Interment is private. There will be a celebration of Joy's life at a later date. Arrangement entrusted to Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL 60466. To express your condolences or to see future updated information please visit www.lain-sullivan.com or call 708-747-3700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020