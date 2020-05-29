Rosemary Lynn Strohl
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary "Rose" Lynn Strohl, age 62, of Charleston, IL passed away at 11:30 AM, Saturday, May 23, 2020 surrounded by her family.

A memorial service in her honor will be at St. Mary's Church in Lake Forest, IL at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938 is in charge of services.

Rose was born on August 27, 1957 in Lake Forest, IL, the daughter of John L. and Judith (Edwards) Redmond. She married Randall "Randy" W. Strohl on August 12, 1978 in Lake Forest, IL. She is survived by her loving husband of forty-two years, Randy Strohl of Charleston, IL; her daughter, Renee L. Stewart and husband Kyle Stewart of Charleston, IL; her father, John L. Redmond of Lake Forest, IL; one brother, John P. Redmond of Davenport, IA; one sister, Patricia J. Redmond of Fort Myers, FL; and one granddaughter, Mackenzie M. Spear of La Vergne, TN. Rose is preceded in death by her mother and one sister, Renee L. Redmond.

Rose was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Charleston, IL. She was a member of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Bridge League, and an avid reader. She loved traveling to Ireland, the Caribbean and throughout the United States, especially to her favorite getaway on Sanibel Island, FL.

As a dedicated wife and devoted mother, Rose treasured the moments spent with Randy and Renee, and especially her granddaughter, Mackenzie. She was dearly loved by family and her many friends, and will be greatly missed by all.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL 61938
(217) 234-8828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved