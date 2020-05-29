Rosemary "Rose" Lynn Strohl, age 62, of Charleston, IL passed away at 11:30 AM, Saturday, May 23, 2020 surrounded by her family.
A memorial service in her honor will be at St. Mary's Church in Lake Forest, IL at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938 is in charge of services.
Rose was born on August 27, 1957 in Lake Forest, IL, the daughter of John L. and Judith (Edwards) Redmond. She married Randall "Randy" W. Strohl on August 12, 1978 in Lake Forest, IL. She is survived by her loving husband of forty-two years, Randy Strohl of Charleston, IL; her daughter, Renee L. Stewart and husband Kyle Stewart of Charleston, IL; her father, John L. Redmond of Lake Forest, IL; one brother, John P. Redmond of Davenport, IA; one sister, Patricia J. Redmond of Fort Myers, FL; and one granddaughter, Mackenzie M. Spear of La Vergne, TN. Rose is preceded in death by her mother and one sister, Renee L. Redmond.
Rose was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Charleston, IL. She was a member of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Bridge League, and an avid reader. She loved traveling to Ireland, the Caribbean and throughout the United States, especially to her favorite getaway on Sanibel Island, FL.
As a dedicated wife and devoted mother, Rose treasured the moments spent with Randy and Renee, and especially her granddaughter, Mackenzie. She was dearly loved by family and her many friends, and will be greatly missed by all.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 29, 2020.