Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Cornerstone Church
171 N. Cuyler Ave.
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Hillside, IL
View Map
Rosemary Macino

Rosemary Macino Obituary
Rosemary Macino, nee Paul, age 86, beloved wife of the late Gilbert (1958). Loving mother of Rose (Michael) Smit. Cherished grandmother of Annie (Sean) Rauen, Gil (Kara) Smit, Mikie (Michelle) Smit, and Nicholas Smit. Dearest great-grandmother of Kaylie, George, Henrietta, Benjamin, Clarence, and soon-to-be-born Baby Smit. Dear sister of John Paul Jr. (Wanda), Chickie (Mike) Irwin, and the late Angelo (Joan) Paul and the late Carol (Chester) Mikol. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. No visitation Saturday. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at Cornerstone Church, 171 N. Cuyler Ave., Oak Park, IL on Saturday, December 21, 2019 for a Funeral Service at 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Memorials to are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
