Our sympathy and special prayers for Rosemary and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of
Rosemary O'Brien Mahoney, 67, of Skokie Illinois, daughter of the late John and Dorothy O'Brien, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Rosemary was the beloved mother of Amanda (fiancée Tim Girard), and Matthew (Ashley), the treasured grandmother ("Mimi") of Ronan. Rosemary was the loving sister of Peggy (Jack) McKinney, Carol (Hank) Burke and the late Sharon Czarnecki. She was the caring aunt of Bridget, Adam, Todd, Ryan, Sara, Jack, Matthew, Christopher and Jeffery. Dear friend to John Mahoney, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave. Chicago, IL 60660. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on August 29th, 2020 at St. Athanasius Parish. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.