Rosemary O'Dowd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary O'Dowd lost her battle with cancer after a courageous fight. She was the wife of Frank for almost 50 years, mother of Colleen, Kelly, Shannon (Eric), and Tracy (Tony), "Marmee" to Madilyn, Jeremy, Irelynn, Nicholas & Katharine; sister of Pam (Ron), and "sister-out-law" to the entire O'Dowd clan.

A native of Chicago, IL, Rosemary served at Lutheran General Hospital from 1978-1997. Rosemary served in Quality Management at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (CHOMP) in California from 1998-2013.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Mary Louise Squires, and granddaughter Savannah.

Funeral was held privately and a celebration of Rosemary's life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Rosemary's name to National Alzheimer's Association 800-272-3900. 225 North Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor Chicago, IL 60601 http://www.alz.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved