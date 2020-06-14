Rosemary O'Dowd lost her battle with cancer after a courageous fight. She was the wife of Frank for almost 50 years, mother of Colleen, Kelly, Shannon (Eric), and Tracy (Tony), "Marmee" to Madilyn, Jeremy, Irelynn, Nicholas & Katharine; sister of Pam (Ron), and "sister-out-law" to the entire O'Dowd clan.
A native of Chicago, IL, Rosemary served at Lutheran General Hospital from 1978-1997. Rosemary served in Quality Management at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (CHOMP) in California from 1998-2013.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Mary Louise Squires, and granddaughter Savannah.
Funeral was held privately and a celebration of Rosemary's life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in Rosemary's name to National Alzheimer's Association 800-272-3900. 225 North Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor Chicago, IL 60601 http://www.alz.org
A native of Chicago, IL, Rosemary served at Lutheran General Hospital from 1978-1997. Rosemary served in Quality Management at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (CHOMP) in California from 1998-2013.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Mary Louise Squires, and granddaughter Savannah.
Funeral was held privately and a celebration of Rosemary's life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in Rosemary's name to National Alzheimer's Association 800-272-3900. 225 North Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor Chicago, IL 60601 http://www.alz.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.