Rosemary O'Neil, 96, a lifelong Evanstonian, died peacefully at home on April 14, 2020. Born in Evanston, she was the beloved daughter of the late William E. O'Neil, MD and the late Rose Joyce O'Neil and the beloved sister of the late William E. O'Neil, Jr. She was part of North Shore society and was blessed with a wonderful and full life.
Rosemary attended the Sacred Heart High School on Sheridan Road in Chicago and later Maryville University in St. Louis where she received a Liberal Arts & Science degree as part of the Class of 1946. She later won the Cor Unum Award from the Society of the Sacred Heart in 2012 and the Centennial award from Maryville University in 2016. Rosemary formed many bonds with other Sacred Heart Alumna and traveled the world for meetings where she made wonderful friends.
During WW2, she worked for the Civil Service on the Signal Corp and later in the School of Speech at Northwestern as the Asst. Registrar for 4 years in the late 1940's. Rosemary had a long and successful career as an executive assistant in the financial world working for Mr. Warner Washburn. She also worked with her friend Joan Woodside in interior design.
Rosemary collaborated closely with Carol Fox, Larry Kelly and Joan Woodside to start the Lyric Opera of Chicago. She volunteered and did everything to help get it up and running, from selling advertising to feeding the actors. Her education was "osmotic" as she watched the Opera during her childhood in its glory days at the Auditorium Theater and summers at Ravinia, where her mother took her to dress rehearsals.
Rosemary was a lifelong volunteer and generous philanthropic supporter of many Catholic causes and the Mayo Clinic. She volunteered at the Madonna Center Settlement in Chicago and as a board member of the Christ Child Society in Chicago. She was a parishioner at St. Mary's Church and Sheil Chapel in Evanston.
Rosemary was a long-time member of The Art Institute, The Antiquarian Society, and The Cliff Dwellers Club. She grew up as a member of Evanston Golf Club and later was a member of Michigan Shores Club in Wilmette. She lived on Sheridan Road for most of her life in one of the last non-Northwestern owned properties. Her home was the cornerstone of her life. She was a fixture in her neighborhood and the community.
Rosemary had a blessed and wonderful life. She shared her experiences and knowledge willingly. She loved the arts, architecture and design, and was an avid world traveler. She had an amazing memory and was a detailed storyteller. She was a loyal and generous friend and her company was cherished by many friends across many generations. She will be missed by her close family friends Pamela & Peter Russell and John & Mary Lee Calihan, her close friends in the Catholic priesthood, and a circle of dear friends and neighbors.
Due to the Coronavirus, the funeral will be private with internment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery in Evanston. A memorial luncheon is being planned for friends later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sacred Heart Retired Religious at the Society of the Sacred Heart, Oakwood Retirement Home, 140 Valparaiso Avenue, Atherton, CA 94027; in memory of Rosemary O'Neil. Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2020