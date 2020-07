Rosemary Popek, age 68, of Frankfort, formerly of Chicago, passed away July 4, 2020. For many years, she worked at Latham & Watkins, LLP in Chicago and was a proud veteran of the Army National Guard. Arrangements were handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, IL 60506. 630-631-5500. For a full obituary and memorial information, please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Rose's family.