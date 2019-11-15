|
(nee Lakowski) 89 of Chicago died November 11th, 2019. Born on April 19th,1930 to Felix & Elizabeth (Pinuita) Lakowski. 1952 graduate of the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. Married Phillip R. Rendone on May 23rd, 1953 and enjoyed 66 years together. They raised four children. Mom was totally dedicated to her husband and family and was always our biggest supporter. She cherished spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids, living in Chicago, shopping, driving and walking with her husband. But most of all she loved to celebrate and captured every opportunity life offered to do so (birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, vacations). Beloved mother of Nicholas (Laura) Rendone, Cathy O'Connell, Sue (Chip) Pickett and Mary Beth (Damon) Anderson. Treasured grandmother of Lisa (George) Spyrnal, Nicole Rendone, Olivia (Kevin) Miller, Caitlin O'Connell, Courtney (Julio) Gaona, Melissa and Madison Pickett and Max and Caroline Anderson. Great-grandmother of six. Preceded in death by her son Tim, son-in-law Len O'Connell and sisters Helen Mayer, Lil Zimmerman and Agnes Rochford. Visitation from 1-4pm on Sunday, November 17th at Theis-Gorski Funeral Home, 3517 N. Pulaski, Chicago, IL (773) 463-5800. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 18th at 11am at St. Viator's Church, 4170 W. Addison, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to or the Special Olympics would be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to our devoted caregivers Mary, Laima and Ana who took such good care of our mom during the past two years.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019