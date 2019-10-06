Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Rosemary Malek
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak Rd.
Westchester, IL
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak Rd.
Westchester, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
Rosemary S. Malek


1950 - 2019
Rosemary S. Malek Obituary
Rosemary S. Malek, nee Janisch, of Westchester, age 68. Beloved wife of Jerome "Jerry"; loving mother of Jennifer (Shaun) Lynam; proud grandmother of Colin; dear sister of Ronald Janisch and the late Norbert (Marge) Janisch; fond aunt of many. She enjoyed employment as a Paraprofessional at School District 92 1/2 until her retirement in 2016. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
