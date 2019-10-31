Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3847 Prairie Avenue
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-0214
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosemary Scoleri

Rosemary Scoleri Obituary
Rosemary Scoleri, nee Spinelli, age 82 of Downers Grove, formerly of Lyons. Beloved wife of the late Vincent, loving mother of Nicholas Scoleri and Phyllis (John) Zochowski, cherished grandmother of Michaelina and Ashley Zochowski, dear sister of John Spinelli. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019, 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home, 3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield. Cremation Private. Online condolences maybe offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. Info: 708-485-0214
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
