|
|
Rosemary Scoleri, nee Spinelli, age 82 of Downers Grove, formerly of Lyons. Beloved wife of the late Vincent, loving mother of Nicholas Scoleri and Phyllis (John) Zochowski, cherished grandmother of Michaelina and Ashley Zochowski, dear sister of John Spinelli. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019, 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home, 3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield. Cremation Private. Online condolences maybe offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. Info: 708-485-0214
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019