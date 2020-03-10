Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
10233 S. Central Park Ave.
Evergreen Park, IL
View Map

Rosemary Stifter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Stifter Obituary
Rosemary Stifter nee Shallow; age 91; Devoted wife of the late Edward M. Stifter Sr; Loving mother of Patricia (Paul Kubik), Kevin (JoLynn), Janet, Edward (Cynthia), Colleen Sheehan, and Cynthia (Paul) Syslo; Proud grandma of Danielle, Megan and Katie Stifter; Anne Marie, Claire, Eddie, and Jack Stifter; Denny and Mike Sheehan; Fond sister of the late Geraldine Sweeney, the late John Shallow, and the late Daniel Shallow; Loving aunt, cousin, sister in-law, neighbor and friend to many; Visitation Tuesday 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 S. Central Park Ave., Evergreen Park. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Illinois Veterans Home, 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL 60950; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -