Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
(708) 449-5300
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
Rosemary Tassio


Rosemary Tassio Obituary
Rosemary Ann Tassio (nee Ricciardi), 93, of Savoy, Illinois, and formerly of Crete, Illinois, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Windsor of Savoy Senior Living. She was born Oct. 15, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, and was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and beloved husband of 54 years, Peter J. Tassio. She is survived by her five children, 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 12 noon, at Russo's Hillside Chapels in Hillside, IL. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. - 12 noon, also on June 22.Interment private.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the M.P.T. Scholarship Fund, c/o Benet Academy, 2200 Maple Ave., Lisle, IL. 60532
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
