Rosemary Theresa Smith, 61, formerly of Chicago, passed away unexpectedly at home in Florida. Beloved mother of Lauren Stumblingbear. Rosemary was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Private burial at All Saints Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to (charity?). Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.