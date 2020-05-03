Rosemary Theresa Smith
Rosemary Theresa Smith, 61, formerly of Chicago, passed away unexpectedly at home in Florida. Beloved mother of Lauren Stumblingbear. Rosemary was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Private burial at All Saints Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to (charity?). Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Burial
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
