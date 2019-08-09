Home

John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
2324 W. Chase
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
2324 W. Chase
Chicago, IL
View Map
Rosemary Thiel Obituary
Rosemary Thiel nee Heckenbach, age 89, at rest

Aug.8, 2019, beloved wife of the late Joseph E.,

loving mother of John (Sandy), Susan, James

(late Diane),Daniel (Lisa)Thiel,Jeanne(Michael)Littau,

Judith(Todd)Tompkins,David, Steven (Colleen),

JoEllen and the late Joseph(late Antoinette)Thiel.

Dearest grandmother of 24, great grandmother of 2.

Visitation, Sat, Aug.10th at St.Margaret Mary Church,

2324 W. Chase, Chicago from 9:30am to 10:45am,

followed by Mass at 11:00am, interment All Saints

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Catholic

Charities appreciated. Funeral Info: 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019
