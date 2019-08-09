|
|
Rosemary Thiel nee Heckenbach, age 89, at rest
Aug.8, 2019, beloved wife of the late Joseph E.,
loving mother of John (Sandy), Susan, James
(late Diane),Daniel (Lisa)Thiel,Jeanne(Michael)Littau,
Judith(Todd)Tompkins,David, Steven (Colleen),
JoEllen and the late Joseph(late Antoinette)Thiel.
Dearest grandmother of 24, great grandmother of 2.
Visitation, Sat, Aug.10th at St.Margaret Mary Church,
2324 W. Chase, Chicago from 9:30am to 10:45am,
followed by Mass at 11:00am, interment All Saints
Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Catholic
Charities appreciated. Funeral Info: 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019