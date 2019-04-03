(nee Van Norman) Passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019, at the age 93. Preceded in death by her beloved husband William "Bill" Roessler, parents John and Genevieve Van Norman, brother John M. "Jack" Van Norman, in-laws Jack Roessler, Virginia (Roessler) and Todd Regan, infant niece Catherine, niece Ellen (Regan) Johnson, nephews John J. Van Norman, Michael Regan, Todd Regan Jr, Geronimo Casez, great nephew Danny Casaz and great, great infant nephew Oliver Schumacher. Rosemary is survived by her sister Dolores V. Segebrecht, and her in-laws Edward Segebrecht and Helen (Kamm) Roessler. She is the cherished aunt, great aunt and great, great aunt to many nieces and nephews throughout the country. She celebrated our successes and walked beside us in our life's challenges, never ceasing to lift us up in prayer and shower us with unconditional love. Rosemary was born on November 7, 1925 and grew up on the South side of Chicago, where she attended St. Gall School and Visitation High School. She went on to work as a secretary in downtown Chicago, taking the streetcar to the Chevron offices across from what is now Millennium Park. Rosemary and her husband Bill, spent many years in Oak Lawn and Palos Heights, IL, and were devoted members of St Catherine of Alexandria parish. Bill was the love of her life, and they shared many interests together - travel, the outdoors, downtown Chicago, Dixieland jazz, theater, and most importantly, love for family and unending faith. Their favorite travel spots included Palm Springs, CA, Ft Meyers, FL, and Ireland. Family will greet friends on Saturday, April 6, from 10:30AM to 11:00AM, at the Milwaukee Catholic Home, 2462 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211. A memorial service honoring Rosemary's life will take place at 11:00AM. Reception to follow. Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL will be private for the family. Donations may be made to St. Alexander Church in Palos Hts, IL or to the Milwaukee Catholic Home. Rosemary's family wishes to thank the wonderful friends, staff and caregivers at the Milwaukee Catholic Home, St Camillus Hospice and Stowell Associates for their love, compassion and kindness during her final days. Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI is assisting the family, (414)962-8383, www.feerickfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary