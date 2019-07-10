|
|
91, passed away July 2 ,2019 with her children by her side. She was born on September 25,1927.She married the late Robert F. Wightman on May 10, 1947 in St. Louis. Rosemary loved music, gardening, dancing, enjoying the beautiful outdoors, reading, and watching old movies. Rosemary worked most of her life making a warm and loving home for her family. She had a real love of life and it affected everything she did. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 10 am at St Patrick's Church, 991 S. Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest, Illinois . In lieu of flowers Donate to HospiceAlliance.org or racinedominicans.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019