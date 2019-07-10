Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St Patrick's Church
991 S. Waukegan Rd
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Wightman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Wightman


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Wightman Obituary
91, passed away July 2 ,2019 with her children by her side. She was born on September 25,1927.She married the late Robert F. Wightman on May 10, 1947 in St. Louis. Rosemary loved music, gardening, dancing, enjoying the beautiful outdoors, reading, and watching old movies. Rosemary worked most of her life making a warm and loving home for her family. She had a real love of life and it affected everything she did. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 10 am at St Patrick's Church, 991 S. Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest, Illinois . In lieu of flowers Donate to HospiceAlliance.org or racinedominicans.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.