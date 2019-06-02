|
Rosetta DeChristopher, age 101Loving wife of the late Joseph; Dearest mother of Marianne Alesia and Joseph DeChristopher; Caring grandmother of Joseph, Michael (Diana) Alesia & Anthony (Danielle) DeChristopher; Loving great grandmother of Michael , Greyson, Greer, Domenico, Lucia, Chiara and Yam, Kiana, Cesar; Loving sister of Marge and the late Ange, Mary, Tony and Nancy; Dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Monday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 306 W. 4th St. Hinsdale, Il. 60521. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: www.petersonfuneralhome.com or 773 637-4441
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019