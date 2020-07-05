1/1
Rosetta Slavin (Murray), 73 of Chicago passed away June 28, 2020. Born in Evergreen Park, IL on March 2, 1947, the daughter of Neil and Dorothy (Redmond) Murray, she grew up in Dolton, Illinois. In high school she was a cheerleader, a member of the National Honor Society and social committee officer. She attended St. Xavier University for two years and then transferred to U of I in Urbana where she earned a degree in communications. She was a Pullman Scholar, an Illinois State Scholar, a regular name on the Dean's List and was one of the founders of the U of I Advertising Club. At U of I she met Thomas Slavin her husband to be. They were married in 1970 and spent 10 years in Detroit where she also earned an MBA from the University of Michigan in 1979. She and her husband moved to Flossmoor, Illinois in 1980 and lived there for 33 years until moving to downtown Chicago in 2013. Much of her professional career focused on banking and human resources. She worked at Comerica Bank in Detroit and after moving back to Illinois joined First National, now Chase Bank where she became a vice president. Later she spent nearly 20 years as a recruitment consultant for other major organizations. She was president of the United Way of Flossmoor-Olympia Fields and she orchestrated a merger with Homewood and Glenwood. She was also president of Chapter KA, PEO sisterhood, and member of the Board of Directors of the South Cook County Girl Scouts. Rosette was a dedicated volunteer at her son's schools. A deeply caring person, she was a classy lady and formed many warm and lasting friendships among members or her high school sorority, her book club, her mahjong group, her Flossmoor mom's group, her St. Ignatius Mom's group, her Prentice Baby group and her PEO Chapter sisters. Rosetta enjoyed gardening and cooking and held a certificate from Le Cordon Bleu in London. Survivors include Thomas, her loving husband of 50 years, her devoted son and daughter in law Brian and Sabreena of Overland Park, KS and the light of her life, her granddaughter Geneva. She is also survived by her loving sisters Ann Coffey of Hilton Head, South Carolina and Catherine Ridgway of Shorewood, Illinois as well as eight loving brothers in law and sisters in law and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be arranged at St. Joseph Catholic church. Due to Coronavirus, church limitations the serviced will be for family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosetta's name to the George M. Pullman Educational Foundation. Arrangements under the care of Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com


