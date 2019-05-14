Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosina Skaggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosina C. Skaggs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosina C. Skaggs Obituary
nee Borrelli, age 90; Loving wife of Henry for 69 wonderful years; Dear mother of 2 children, Pamela (Ronald) Breloski and Charles Skaggs; Dear grandmother of 2, Christine (Ronald) Fabsits and Amanda Skaggs; Cherished great grandmother of 2, Kalan (Adam) Schultz and Joseph Fabsits; Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Funeral Service Thursday 9:30 a.m. to St Germaine Church; Mass 10:30a.m; Interment; St. Mary Cemetery; For funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now