Rosina Lorenzini (nee Gregori), age 90, born to Pietro Alberto Gregori (from San Francisco) and Amelia Bassignani (from Agnino, di Fivizzano, Italy) in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. At one month of age, Rosina and her siblings were brought to Tuscany in 1929 by her parents as they were committed to care for their aging parents who had moved back to Italy. Rosina returned to the United States after World War II with her husband, Domenico Lorenzini, and her two sons, Silvio and Pietro. They lived for years in apartment Building "C" on Langley Avenue in the Pullman neighborhood, and later moved to a newly purchased two-flat on the 113th block of Forest Ave in the Roseland area. As Rosina was an Italian trained seamstress, her sartorial skills were prized in Pullman and Roseland, where she was also known for her refined culinary skills, fine signing voice, and love of music. Seeking to add to the family income, Rosina also became an "Avon Lady" selling Avon products throughout Pullman and Roseland. After her family expanded with the addition of a daughter, Amelia, and a son, Agostino, Rosina worked as a cook from 4 pm to 3 am, six days a week at Giovanni's Restaurant on 111th Street in Roseland. Later, when the youngest children were nearing finishing their studies at St. Anthony of Padua grammar school, Rosina and Domenico moved their family to a new home in Glenwood which had been built by her husband Domenico. After the passing of her beloved husband, Domenico, Rosina moved to Orland Park to be near her now married daughter. Wife for 40 years to Domenico Lorenzini with whom she had Silvio Albert (Jill) Lorenzini, Pietro Lorenzini, Amelia (Michael) Lorenzini Todd, Agostino Lorenzini. Dear Nonna of Peter, Mark, Daniel, and Lisa Lorenzini, and of Diana Lorenzini (Bill) Pulte, Paul (Michelle Amato) Lorenzini, Rachel Todd, Nicole Todd, Dominic and Isabella. Great grandmother to Arabella and Lilly Pulte, and Mia Bella Lorenzini. Daughter of the late Pietro Alberto Gregori and Amelia Bassignani. Sister of the late Aida Gregori Grassi, the late Rina Gregori De Cesari, the late Gregorio Nello Gregori, the late Agostino Gregori, the late Mary Gregori Conti, the late Lino Gregori, the late Pietro Gregori, and sister-in-law to the late Divina Colombani Gregori, Mary Valente Gregori, Marlene Gregori and the late Pietro (Peter) Conti. Beloved "Zia Rosina" to her many nieces and nephews, and cherished confidant to countless relatives and friends in Italy, Australia, Argentina, France, Canada, and in the United States from Illinois to Indiana, Virginia to California, and Florida to New York. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. 708-857-7878. Visitation Saturday 9:15 a.m. until Mass of the Resurrection 10:15 a.m. at St. Julie Billiart Church, 7399 159th Street, Tinley Park, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020