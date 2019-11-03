Home

Furlong Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
100 Caroldon Ct
Galena, IL 61036
(815) 777-9122
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Furlong Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
100 Caroldon Ct
Galena, IL 61036
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery,
Evergreen Park,, IL
Rosina M. Eldorado-Constantine

Rosina M. Eldorado-Constantine Obituary
Rosina M. Eldorado-Constantine, 89, of Galena, IL and formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. Funeral service will be held at 7 PM, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may call after 5 PM until time of service. Burial will be 11 AM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. She was born June 27, 1930 in Chicago, the daughter of Vincent and Amelia (Biafora) Eldorado. Rosina graduated from Lindblom High School. She worked for Sears Roebuck Company as an accounting manager and owned the Orland Park Laundromat. Rosina is survived by her daughter, Nancy Constantine-Butzen; three grandchildren: Christina Butzen-Langston, Judith Butzen and Justin Butzen; and four great-grandchildren She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Nancy Eldorado-Lange; and brother, Benito Eldorado. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
