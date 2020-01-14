Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Shir Hadash Synagogue
200 W. Dundee Road
Wheeling, IL
View Map
Roslyn (Rifkin) Brosten

Roslyn Brosten, nee Rifkin, 101, beloved wife of the late Hy; loving mother of Harve, Larry (Marcy), Debbie and Jay (Janey); cherished grandma of Adam (Tricia, fiancée), Cara, Jesse (Leslie, fiancée) and Casey (Brian, fiancé); dear sister of Allen, Howard and the late Eddie, Janet, Lorna, and Donald; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Roslyn's greatest joy in life was her family and friends, she will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service Thursday 11 AM at Shir Hadash Synagogue, 200 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, IL 60090. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020
