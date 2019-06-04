|
Roslyn Kalfen, nee Joseph, age 91; beloved wife of the late Leonard; devoted mother of Don (Pam) and Marilyn Kalfen; cherished grandmother of Aaron (Fiance Emily Robin) and Jordan (Fiance Melanie Spratt); dear sister of Shirley (Richard) Husar; loving daughter of the late Ethel and Jack Joseph. Services Wednesday 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Westlawn Cemetery 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, with interment to follow. Remembrances may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Miami, FL 33131. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019