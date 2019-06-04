Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Resources
More Obituaries for Roslyn Kalfen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roslyn Kalfen

Obituary Condolences

Roslyn Kalfen Obituary
Roslyn Kalfen, nee Joseph, age 91; beloved wife of the late Leonard; devoted mother of Don (Pam) and Marilyn Kalfen; cherished grandmother of Aaron (Fiance Emily Robin) and Jordan (Fiance Melanie Spratt); dear sister of Shirley (Richard) Husar; loving daughter of the late Ethel and Jack Joseph. Services Wednesday 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Westlawn Cemetery 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, with interment to follow. Remembrances may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Miami, FL 33131. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
Read more