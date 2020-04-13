Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Roslyn S. Pressner nee Sklar, 89, beloved wife of the late Lawrence for over 60 years; loving mother of Arn (Malka) Pressner, Ronna (Albert) Wolf and Stan Pressner (Maggie Gerrity); cherished Savta of Daniella Pressner (Saul Strosberg), Yehudit (Aaron) Gavant, Yardena (Jordy) Stein, Sara Wolf, Danny Wolf and Eli Pressner; adored Savta of 10 great grandchildren; dear sister of Jerome (Jane) Sklar; many loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Winne and Olivia for the loving and exceptional care they provided. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. For Zoom shiva information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 13, 2020
