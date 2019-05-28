|
Rosmaree Elizabeth Peterman (nee Bacigalupi)90, of Romeoville passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home. Rosmaree was born in Chicago to the late William M. and Gertrude (nee Gottmer) Bacigalupi. Loving mother of James, Cheryl (Bob) Smith, Mike, Terry, and Randy (Kim Motta-Mitchell); cherished grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 9; dear sister of the late William Galupi. Rosmaree was a retired Sales Associate for Emmons Jewelry as well as Physicians Mutual Insurance. Also, she was the Owner of the Treasure Chest boutique shops in Wilmington, New Lenox and Joliet. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 3pm – 9pm. Funeral services Thursday, May 30, 2019 with 9:30 am prayers at the funeral home to St. Jude Catholic Church, New Lenox for mass at 10:00 am followed by interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
