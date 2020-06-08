Ross David Steiner
Ross David Steiner, 62. Beloved husband of Robin nee Pinski. Loving and extremely proud father of Erica Lee Steiner. Devoted son of Phyllis and Robert Steiner. Dearest brother of Karen ( Dr. Michael) Thirman, Lisa (Cliff Ferrono) Melnick and Richard (Ilyse) Steiner. Cherished uncle of many. Ross had a creative and brilliant mind with a range of interests from progressive political action to science and ancient history. He will be remembered as that warm, outgoing guy with an amazing joy for life. In order to keep everyone safe, services and shiva are private. Memorials to in his memory to Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bjbe.org, or Democratic National Committee, PO Box, 96585, Washington, DC, 20077-7242, www.secure.actblue.com/donate/web-donate or Swing Left, www.swingleft.org would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.
