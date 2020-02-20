|
Ross Evans Rottmann, 66, of Chicago, a retired furniture business owner passed away at his home with family by his side on Feb 10, 2020. Born on June 26th, 1953 to Maurice & Claire Rottmann in Oak Park Chicago. He is survived by his three children Melissa, Ivan and Karl Rottmann; two sisters Jan Gilbert and Kim Redding; along with both his parents. Mr. Rottmann lived a storied life with childhood summers spent on the waters off snug harbor fishing swordfish with Ted Williams and other notable legends of the area. As a teenager he embraced the maverick spirit of the times and found his way to Northern California. He soon found love and married, Rosa Mora. He started his own business in the furniture industry and raised his family before retiring and returning to his beloved hometown of Chicago. He enjoyed time fishing on Lake Michigan with lifelong friends from his old neighborhood. The host and center of many a good time, he will be dearly missed by family and friends alike. The family would like to thank the help and support throughout his illness by many of the Chicagoland friends and especially his extended family Kristen Gilbert; Ben and Matt Pearce.
Services private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020