Ross G. Wilsey, 89, died at home on November 14, 2019. He was born to Ross and Mable Wilsey nee Ruffner in Sidney, IL on April 21, 1930. He was survived by his wife, Sandra Zwagerman Wilsey, daughter Jane Shockley, son Matthew Wilsey, grandchildren Blake Shockley, Britta Shockley, Ethan Shockley, daughter-in-law Jill Wilsey, brother Gene (Marcella) Wilsey and many other relatives. He received his BA and MA at the U of I Champaign. He worked for 42 years as an English Teach and later Counselor at Lyons Township High school. He and Sandra were married for 58 years and lived in the Western Springs area during that time. They were active members for 58 years at the Western Springs Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be held at the Western Springs Baptist Church on Saturday November 30th at 11 am. A family visitation will precede the service at 10 am in the Narthex. All are welcome to a luncheon after the service in the Multi-purpose room.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019