Ross Garfinkel
Ross Garfinkel, age 28, was the loving and loved son of Donna (nee Harris) and Glenn Garfinkel and the adored brother of Marni Garfinkel. He was the grandson of Roberta Garfinkel Nagel, the late Marvin Garfinkel, the late Robert Nagel, and the late Marilynne and the late Stuart Harris, the nephew of Jeffrey Harris, Michael and Lori Harris, and Scott Garfinkel, and the cousin of Maya, Jada and Josie Harris.

Ross was a graduate of Glenbrook High School, received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois and a Master's in Real Estate from DePaul University. During his time at the University of Illinois, Ross's leadership and wit shone brightly in his role as President of Sammy's fraternity. Following graduation, he developed a real passion as a real estate broker with CBRE where he was a proud member of a great team. Anyone he encountered instantly was taken in by his charm, smile and humor. He was a dedicated and loyal friend to so many, particularly with several of his closest friends who he first met in pre-school. The quality and depth of his friendships speak volumes to the true nature of his strong character, with close friendships remaining throughout his time at Camp Tel Noar, to the fast and firm bonds he developed in college with members of his pledge class, who he truly loved as brothers.

He was a joy to be around and will be missed so very much by all who knew him in his all too short life.

The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Sunday, 12:30 p.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Ross's photograph and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up approximately 15 minutes prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers (and food) please make donations to The ARK (www.arkchicago.org) or a charity that has meaning to you. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
October 23, 2020
Ross was one of the many boys i watched grow up.I will always remember his contagious smile. I’m heartbroken and beyond sorry for your loss he will be greatly missed
Tracy Robinson
October 23, 2020
Jay Heller
October 23, 2020
So so sorry for this terrible loss! Our hearts go out to all of you!
Lori Heller
Friend
October 23, 2020
Ross was magnetic. He made this world a happier and better place for those around him. RIP brother.
