Ross Lorenz, age 67, of Aurora, IL formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lorenz; his mother, Mary Lorenz; sister, Louise Bradford; niece, Melissa Bradford and nephew, John (Kim) Bradford; and brother, John Lorenz. He was with USG Corp. for his entire career. He was a man of integrity, kind, funny and his positivity drew people to him. Memorial donations to Knox Presbyterian Church, 1105 Catalpa Ln., Naperville, IL 60540 or to a Hospice care of donor's choosing. Memorial Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 3:00 – 8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Please follow social distancing requirements, direction of funeral directors and masks are required. There will be a Virtual Funeral Service, Friday, August 14. For information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com