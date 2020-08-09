1/1
Ross Lorenz
Ross Lorenz, age 67, of Aurora, IL formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Lorenz; his mother, Mary Lorenz; sister, Louise Bradford; niece, Melissa Bradford and nephew, John (Kim) Bradford; and brother, John Lorenz. He was with USG Corp. for his entire career. He was a man of integrity, kind, funny and his positivity drew people to him. Memorial donations to Knox Presbyterian Church, 1105 Catalpa Ln., Naperville, IL 60540 or to a Hospice care of donor's choosing. Memorial Visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 3:00 – 8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Please follow social distancing requirements, direction of funeral directors and masks are required. There will be a Virtual Funeral Service, Friday, August 14. For information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
