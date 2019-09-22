|
|
Ross M. Gentile (son of the late Frank and Catherine Gentile) passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 15th at the age of 74 surrounded by his family. His loving and devoted wife Marianne (Rocco) had been his best friend and companion for 42 years. Ross was a proud Father of two wonderful sons, Frank (wife Cheri) and Peter, along with five amazing grandchildren, Noah, Melanie, Peter, Ethan and Matthew. Ross was a loving brother to his sister Catherine Hagstrom (husband Jim, precious nephew Cole), and brother Sam Gentile (husband Bill Fotis), a loving in-law to Lenore Rocco (partner Jim Esquivel), Patricia Rocco (husband Dan Buckley dec.), John Rocco (wife Barbara) and Sam Rocco (wife Marie dec.), and a loving Uncle to precious niece Marianne Ryan (husband Denny), precious nephew Richard Rocco and a loving family member to many cousin's and lifelong friends. Ross was a graduate of St. Patrick's High-School (1963) and attended DePaul University, where he studied music. Ross formed the band Ross and the Mad-Jestics with his college friends Joe Passarella, Lee Loughnane, Bob Brostowski, and Ron Niland. The group performed at clubs all over Chicago, including a residency at the Palmer House. It was the summer of 1964 that would prove to be the highlight of Ross's music career. Dick Clark chose Ross to be part of his Caravan of Stars, where Ross performed backup with artists such as The Supremes, Gene Pitney, Brian Hyland, The Dixie Cups, The Rip Chords, and The Crystals. They toured 22 stateside U.S. cities, Hawaii and Canada. Ross left the music business to raise his family, but he never lost his passion for entertaining. He loved to sing and play the accordion at home for his family and friends. Ross was also an Auxiliary Sergeant for the Riverside Police Department and served as security support for many hotels around the Chicagoland area. He loved classic cars and enjoyed attending car shows with Marianne on the weekends. He also enjoyed woodworking in his home workshop and watching TV with his furriest child, Brinkley. Ross came into the world with love and he left the world with love. To quote one of his signature song titles: "Believe Me" you were loved, you will be missed, and you will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace. In lieu of flowers, please give blood in Ross's memory and help save a special life. Services for Ross M. Gentile will be held on Sunday, September 29th from 11:00am-2:00pm at The Original Rago Brothers Funeral Home, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd, Chicago, Il. 60634. For info: 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019