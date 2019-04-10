|
Ross Michael Campbell, age 57, of Indian Head Park; beloved husband of Beth Campbell; loving father of Katie & Kim Campbell; cherished son of Lois & the late Theodore Campbell; dear brother of Dorinda Majeski & Raymond Campbell; preceded in death by sister Roxane Campbell. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will meet at Grace Lutheran Church of LaGrange, 200 N. Catherine Ave., for a 10 a.m. service on Friday, April 12. Interment private. For his love of golf and education, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Ross's name to Evans Scholars Foundation (1 Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029, or online at wgaesf.org) or Kidney Cancer Association (http://tinyurl.com/y4c6d2ue). Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019