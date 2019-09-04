|
Ross J. Vetrano, 52 years of age. Passed away August 29th. Son of Ross (deceased) & Yolanda, brother to Peter (Christine), Vicki (Dan) Sopcak, Joseph, Maria (Jack) Hendry; uncle to Ross, and Sadie Hendry. Ross was a laborer for the City of Chicago, Water Department for 20+ years. Mass was held Tuesday September 3 at St. Gertrude Church. For additional information call Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or leave an online condolence for the family at BarrFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019