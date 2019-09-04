Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barr Funeral Home & Cremation Services
6222 N. Broadway
Chicago, IL 60660
773-743-4034
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
St. Gertrude Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Vetrano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Vetrano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ross Vetrano Obituary
Ross J. Vetrano, 52 years of age. Passed away August 29th. Son of Ross (deceased) & Yolanda, brother to Peter (Christine), Vicki (Dan) Sopcak, Joseph, Maria (Jack) Hendry; uncle to Ross, and Sadie Hendry. Ross was a laborer for the City of Chicago, Water Department for 20+ years. Mass was held Tuesday September 3 at St. Gertrude Church. For additional information call Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or leave an online condolence for the family at BarrFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now