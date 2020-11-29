Rowena Kelley passed away peacefully with family by her side at her daughter's home in Devon, PA on November 20, 2020.
She was born November 28, 1930 and adopted by Chicago physicians Drs. George and Gladys Dick.
She was raised in Evanston, Illinois, but lived most of her adult life in downtown Chicago, where she was a sought-after interior designer and very active in cultural and civic pursuits. She was married for 37 years to Philip Kelley, to whom she provided loving care when he predeceased her in 1997.
Rowena was passionate about art in all forms. She studied Art History in college, and graduated from Northwestern University. Rowena met Philip while working as an interior designer in Chicago, he was a furniture salesman at the time who later became the President of Chicago's Merchandise Mart. While raising their daughters, Claire and Laura, she started her own design business, and also actively served on the boards of The Art Institute, Lyric Opera and Art Resources in Teaching, now Urban Gateways.
Summers were spent in Macatawa, Michigan, where generations of Kelleys gathered on Lake Michigan. She and Philip also built a home in Hobe Sound, FL in the community of Loblolly where she spent 28 winters escaping the Chicago chill.
In her later years, she was known as RoRo – the grandmother name she selected. She took Tango lessons in her 70's, and was practicing her French until recently, with the hopes of returning to France for language immersion school. In an effort to further enrich and bring cultural experiences to her children and grandchildren, she requested that her ashes be spread along the Yangtze River in China.
Rowena is survived by her daughters, Claire Hardon (Clay) and Laura Cox; grandchildren: Tom Hardon (Donna), Michael Hardon (Ida), Kelley Hardon, Katie Cox and Corey Cox; many nieces and nephews; and her dedicated caregiver and dear friend, Alicia Rodriguez.
Rowena lived life with vigor. She was tiny in stature but indomitable in spirit. She was kind, inclusive, thoughtful and generous. The family hopes to celebrate Rowena's life when it's safe to do so and is asking that memorial contributions in Rowena's memory be made to Urban Gateways,www.urbangateways.org
Services and interment are private.
