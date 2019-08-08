Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Market House
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rowland Ham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rowland E. Ham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rowland E. Ham Obituary
Bud, a long time Lake Forester, was born about 10 miles from where he died. He graduated from Highland Park High school, and loved playing sports and music. He was an accomplished pianist, especially jazz. He taught radar in the military, went to college, had a successful career in corporate America, and retired in his prime. He was happily marred to the love of his life, Rita, until death separated them. They enjoyed traveling the world. He helped raise two boys, Kurt (Betty Theriault) and Mark (Cathie), of whom he was proud. He loved watching his grandchildren Molly (David Bohil), Jesse Fox-Ham, and Will (Rachel Horan) grow into fine adults. Bud was a loyal friend, and solid confidant who would keep his own counsel unless asked to give an opinion, which always were well considered. He enjoyed playing cards. He loved family vacations, quiet backwaters with the boat adrift and lines taut, cards in the evening with a glass of wine, the Cubbies and Bears, and his dogs. He always had projects, an eye for symmetry, and a strong Midwestern work ethic which his progeny continue to engender. He live a full and happy life. Memories of him remain like back eddies, circling back around, lifting us up, and propelling us forward. Visitation 8/24 from 4-6 at Market House in LF.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rowland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.