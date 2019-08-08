|
Bud, a long time Lake Forester, was born about 10 miles from where he died. He graduated from Highland Park High school, and loved playing sports and music. He was an accomplished pianist, especially jazz. He taught radar in the military, went to college, had a successful career in corporate America, and retired in his prime. He was happily marred to the love of his life, Rita, until death separated them. They enjoyed traveling the world. He helped raise two boys, Kurt (Betty Theriault) and Mark (Cathie), of whom he was proud. He loved watching his grandchildren Molly (David Bohil), Jesse Fox-Ham, and Will (Rachel Horan) grow into fine adults. Bud was a loyal friend, and solid confidant who would keep his own counsel unless asked to give an opinion, which always were well considered. He enjoyed playing cards. He loved family vacations, quiet backwaters with the boat adrift and lines taut, cards in the evening with a glass of wine, the Cubbies and Bears, and his dogs. He always had projects, an eye for symmetry, and a strong Midwestern work ethic which his progeny continue to engender. He live a full and happy life. Memories of him remain like back eddies, circling back around, lifting us up, and propelling us forward. Visitation 8/24 from 4-6 at Market House in LF.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019