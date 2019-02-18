|
age 79 years, resident of Matteson, IL Beloved husband of Amy nee Mc Mellen; loving father of Eydie Hanson (Tom Marcum), Lori (John) Bourke, Lynda (Ken) Wills, David (Kathleen) Brueggemann, Stephanie (Brian) Struttmann and the late Kimberly Jo Brueggemann; Cherished grandfather of Trace (Lindsey), Sean, Patrick, Darren, Matthew, Michael, Olivia, Melaney, Kevin, Mason and Cade; Dearest brother of Bette Ruth (Bob) Beintum and the late Kay Stuepfert; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Roy was the proud owner of R. A. Brueggemann C.P.A. for over 55 years in Matteson, IL. He also held various Trustee positions with the Sunny Crest Fire Department for over 30 years.Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. at Maher Funeral Home (Arrangements entrusted to Heinen and Loschetter Funeral Services, Lisa M. DeAngelis, Director)17101 71st Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 17100 69th Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477. Interment will be private at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Tinley Park, IL.In lieu of flowers contributions to the Zion Lutheran Church Endowment Fund 17100 69th Ave.Tinley Park , IL. 60477 would be appreciated.For information or to express your condolences visit our online guestbook at www.heinenandloschetterfs.com or call 708-425-4050.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2019