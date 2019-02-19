|
Roy A. Odman, age 82, US Army Veteran, beloved son of the late Harold and Hazel Odman. Dear brother of the late Gordon (late Pauline) Odman. Cherished uncle of Denise (Mike) Zuk, Lori (Pat) Granger and David (Sheri) Odman. Dearest great-uncle of Michelle Kaufman, Jennifer (Orlando) Candelaria, Matthew Granger, Nicholas Odman, Adam Zuk and Kristen Odman. Best friend of Rod and Peggy Erickson. Uncle Roy to the Rod Erickson family: Gretchen Erickson, Rebecca Erickson, John (Christina) Erickson, Chad Erickson, Stacey (Brian) Sayger, Jason (Jaime) Erickson and Kristin (John) King. Fond cousin of many including Larry (Char) Bates and extended family. Retiree of Illinois Bell Telephone. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3-8pm. Visitation continues Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:00am until time of Funeral Service 10:00am at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem), Orland Park, IL. Pastor Don Nelson of the Beverly Covenant Church officiating. Interment Beverly Cemetery, Blue Island, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Roy to the Beverly Covenant Church, 10545 S. Claremont Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 or The Salvation Army are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019