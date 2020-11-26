R. Craig Swan, 70, died peacefully on November 23, 2020 after an extended hospital stay. He was born on April 7, 1950 in New York City. The dates of his birth and death, however, are not nearly as significant as the years he lived to the fullest in between. A father, brother, and friend to many, Craig always had a smile on his face and a bad joke on his lips. He was an aviation enthusiast, music lover, purveyor of fine stories, master of poor timing, and enjoyed finding the gray area in almost any rule. He was always willing to cheers over a cold drink, and found joy in the simplest things - even if he had experienced them many times prior. His love for spending time at his second home in Northern Wisconsin was matched only by his inability to catch the elusive Musky. Craig attended the University of Colorado Boulder where he obtained his B.A. in Psychology. He later served for 20 years as a Law Enforcement Officer for the Waukegan Police Department in the Patrol and Community Policing Divisions. During his career, he was active in organizations including the North Shore Pistol League, Fraternal Order of Police – Illinois State Lodge 5, Waukegan Police Association, and Illinois Police Association. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Roy Craig Swan, Jr., former Chairman of Anatomy at Cornell University Medical College, and his loving mother, nurse and actress Marian Morse Swan. He is survived by his daughter Laura Swan Sieckman and son-in-law Ryan Sieckman, Elgin, IL; brother Kyle Swan and wife Julee Johnson, Rockland, ME; brother Brian Swan and wife Cynthia Swan, West Rockport, ME; sister Dr. Chantal Swan, Zurich, Switzerland; brother Dr. Malcolm Swan, Bellingham, WA; nephew Julian Loo, Mt. Vernon, NY; and partner Carol Bastian, Palos Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to Chicago Animal Care and Control or Magnificent Mutts Rescue in honor of his beloved granddogs, Bolt and Marshall, for whom he purchased many a chew toy. He will be immensely missed and never forgotten. Cremation was private AT THE Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 Soth Bartlett Rd, Bartlett. Information: 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com