Roy Diamond, 97, WWII Veteran, beloved husband of Marion, nee Savitzky, for 58 years; loving father of Mark (Evelyn), Steven (Nicki), Michelle, Rex (Laura), and Cindy Diamond Quinlivan; cherished grandfather of Stacy (Jeremy), Amy, Akasha, Abram, Samara, Shoshana (Brian), Hannah, Hadassah (Trevor), Sean (Brittney), and Liana (Ryan); adored great grandfather of 17; caring brother of the late Judith. Service and shiva are private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service:
