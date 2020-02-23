Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica

Roy J. Bellavia

Roy J. Bellavia Obituary
Roy John Bellavia, loving husband and best friend to Kathy Byrne-Bellavia for 32 years. Roy passed away after courageously fighting Parkinson's Disease for many years. He was a proud US Army Veteran. Roy served as President of the Chicago Amerital Chapter of Unico National. Truly a "Radio Man", Roy immensely enjoyed his long career in broadcasting from WGRY (Gary, IN) through his many years at WSBC/WXRT/ WSCR. Roy was a warm, kind and funny man whose greatest joy in life was making people laugh. He cared deeply about his friends and family. He enjoyed music, both playing piano and listening to his beloved LPs. Visitation Friday, Feb. 28th from 5-8pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Funeral Saturday, Feb. 29th, 9:30am am from the funeral home to Queen of All Saints Basilica for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For funeral info, 773-736-3833 or visit Roy's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
