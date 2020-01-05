|
Roy J. Brown. Longtime resident of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of the late Mary A., nee Mast. Loving father of James (Rose), Michael (the late Caryn), Jean (Harold) Gierman, Thomas (Michelle), Joseph, Mary (Raymond) Calvey and the late Anne and Raymond. Devoted grandfather of 26 and great-grandfather of 13. Dear brother of Richard (Carol) and the late Robert. Visitation Sunday, January 5, 3-9 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, 9:30 a.m. from funeral home to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , . Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020