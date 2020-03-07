|
81; loving husband to the late Louise; beloved father of Karin (Dave) Brennan, Karl (Suzanne), Kenn, Joseph (Delia) and Joyce; cherished grandfather of Natalie, Michael, Kayli, Amber, Ethan, Eli, Edward and Kevin; cherished brother of the late Robert (the late Margaret); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3 to 8pm; Funeral Monday 9:15am from Andrew McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, for 10am Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Info 773-783-7700 or www.andrewmcgann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2020