Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:15 AM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church

Roy J. Kulpinski

Roy J. Kulpinski Obituary
81; loving husband to the late Louise; beloved father of Karin (Dave) Brennan, Karl (Suzanne), Kenn, Joseph (Delia) and Joyce; cherished grandfather of Natalie, Michael, Kayli, Amber, Ethan, Eli, Edward and Kevin; cherished brother of the late Robert (the late Margaret); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3 to 8pm; Funeral Monday 9:15am from Andrew McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, for 10am Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Info 773-783-7700 or www.andrewmcgann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 7, 2020
