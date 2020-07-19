1/
Roy J. Lizzio
Roy J. Lizzio, age 81, beloved husband for 53 years of Elizabeth Lizzio, loving son of the late Roy and Anne Lizzio, dear brother of the late Carl (Irene) Lizzio, the late Virginia Rainis, James (Judith) Lizzio, Teresa (Terry) Gott, Patricia (the late Edward) Moran, and Diane (Russell) Trennert. Also, uncle to many nieces and nephews. During their 53 year marriage, Roy and Elizabeth lived in 8 different homes and traveled on many vacations. Roy worked as a successful businessman owning a State Farm insurance agency for 31 years. While at State Farm, Roy was an 11 time National Convention qualifier, 12 time Millionaire Member, two time Century Club Member, 3 time Legion of Honor Award winner, and Lifetime Presidents Club Member. In his free time, Roy loved to fish, cheer on the Chicago Bears, watch westerns, and work in his yard. Roy transcended his current yard from a plot of grass to a beautiful oasis. Roy loved to tell jokes and make others feel welcome. Roy will be remembered for his vibrant personality and generous spirit. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to Holy Trinity Church, Westmont. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-9 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donation to American Cancer Society appreciated. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
